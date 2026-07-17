Israeli daily says average of one child killed each day since Oct. 10 ceasefire took effect

Israel continues killing Gaza children as 'matter of routine': Haaretz Israeli daily says average of one child killed each day since Oct. 10 ceasefire took effect

Israel continues to kill children in Gaza as a “matter of routine,” with 274 children killed since the Oct. 10 ceasefire took effect, Israeli daily Haaretz reported Friday.

The newspaper said the figure means an average of one child has been killed each day since the ceasefire began.

It added that more than 21,000 children have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

According to Haaretz, the vast majority of the children were killed in airstrikes, while others died from sniper fire, collapsing buildings or shrapnel.

Some children also died from wounds that Gaza’s collapsed healthcare system could no longer treat, while others died from hunger and disease, although they were not included in the reported death toll, the newspaper said.

Haaretz also highlighted Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis, saying homes remain destroyed and about 1.7 million people are still living in tents without electricity, running water or sanitation.

Rats and mosquitoes are widespread, infectious diseases are spreading, and tens of thousands of people are suffering from skin infections amid intense heat and harsh conditions inside the tents, the newspaper added.

Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, killing 1,127 Palestinians and injuring 3,643 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry on Thursday.

Since Israel's genocide began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 73,250 Palestinians have been killed and 173,751 injured, according to the ministry. It added that about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.