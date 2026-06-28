Israel confirms killing 3 Palestinian policemen in latest Gaza ceasefire violation Gaza’s Interior Ministry says killings reflect ‘Israel’s insistence on spreading chaos’ in Gaza

The Israeli army said Sunday that its forces had killed three Palestinian police officers in the Gaza Strip, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement in the enclave.

A military statement said Mansour Sami Shahtout, commander of the Gaza maritime police, was killed in a strike in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Friday.

The army said two more policemen were killed in the same attack, claiming that the three “posed a threat” to Israeli forces in Gaza.

Gaza’s Interior Ministry mourned the three policemen, saying their deaths “reflect Israel’s insistence on spreading chaos in Gaza.”

The ministry also renewed its call on the international community and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to pressure Israel to halt attacks on the police force.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,038 people and injured 3,329 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ceasefire was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. The offensive killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000 others while destroying about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul