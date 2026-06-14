Army says Ali Musa Daqduq killed in airstrike south of Litani River; no comment yet from Hezbollah

Israel claims to have killed senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon Army says Ali Musa Daqduq killed in airstrike south of Litani River; no comment yet from Hezbollah

The Israeli army claimed on Sunday to have assassinated a Hezbollah military commander in an airstrike in southern Lebanon.



A military statement said Ali Musa Daqduq was killed south of the Litani River over the weekend, calling him one of Hezbollah’s most prominent commanders.

It claimed that Daqduq was the commander of the “Golan File,” Hezbollah’s entrenchment efforts in southern Syria.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

The Israeli army has continued a bombing campaign on Lebanon since a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2, occupying several towns in the country’s south.

The attacks have killed nearly 3,800 people, wounded more than 11,700 and displaced over 1.5 million since then, according to Lebanese officials.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul