Senior US official earlier told Anadolu that both sides agreed ceasefire was set to take effect at 1300GMT

Israel carries out over 10 strikes on south Lebanon despite US ceasefire announcement Senior US official earlier told Anadolu that both sides agreed ceasefire was set to take effect at 1300GMT

Israel launched more than 10 airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon on Friday after the US announcement of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah taking effect at 1300GMT, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Earlier, a senior US official confirmed to Anadolu that the two sides agreed that a ceasefire was set to take effect at 1600 local time (1300GMT) Friday.

Israel also said a ceasefire with Hezbollah would remain in effect as long as the Lebanese group complies with it, while the Israeli army will remain deployed in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul

