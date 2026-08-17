Israel carries out fresh airstrikes, artillery attacks in southern Lebanon: Report Israeli forces reportedly strike 4 areas of southern Lebanon amid almost daily truce violations

The Israeli army carried out fresh airstrikes and artillery attacks in at least four areas of southern Lebanon on Monday, while an Israeli drone crashed in the region, continuing ceasefire violations by Israel, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

According to the agency, Israeli warplanes struck at least one position in the Wadi al-Hujair valley after midnight near the town of Al-Qantara in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh province.

The Wadi al-Hujair valley extends through the Nabatieh, Marjayoun, and Bint Jbeil districts of southern Lebanon’s Jabal Amel region.

The agency also reported the movement of Israeli military vehicles in nearby areas, along with sporadic machine gun fire by Israeli forces deployed in the region.

The news agency did not report any casualties or material damage from the Israeli airstrike.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli military vehicles reportedly moved east of the embattled town of Khiam, while Israeli forces directed medium and heavy machine gun fire toward the town and its immediate surroundings.

Israeli gunfire was reportedly heard in several nearby towns and villages.

Israeli forces deployed in the Bint Jbeil district also directed machine gun fire toward the nearby town of Haddatha, according to the agency.

The news agency also reported that an Israeli drone dropped explosive ordnance on the Al-Dabsha area east of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while Israeli artillery batteries shelled Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

Also on Monday, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the town of Mansouri, the agency reported, without providing details on casualties or damage.

An Israeli drone crashed on the outskirts of Zibqin, according to the news agency, which did not report the cause of the crash or say whether it had caused any damage.

Later, the Israeli army carried out a large explosion in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah that reverberated across the area, the agency reported. The blast came hours after the town was shelled by Israeli artillery.

Israeli drones also dropped incendiary bombs over fields in the Kfar Rumman area, causing fires that spread to what remained of the Kfar Rumman Martyrs Nature Reserve, according to the agency.

The agency also reported that an Israeli drone dropped explosives on the Al-Dabsha area on the eastern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa

The escalation came a day after Israel’s Channel 12, citing unnamed military sources, reported that the army was preparing for the possibility of several more days of fighting in southern Lebanon.

Despite the signing of a US-backed framework agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26, Israel has continued its assault on southern Lebanon, which has killed 4,335 people – and injured 12,277 – since it began on March 2.

The agreement calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, after which Lebanese army forces are expected to deploy into vacated areas.

It also calls for the disarmament of “armed groups,” in reference to Hezbollah.

Israeli forces remain present in several parts of southern Lebanon, some of which it has occupied for decades.

Other areas have remained occupied since a previous round of fighting in 2023 and 2024, during which Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into sovereign Lebanese territory.