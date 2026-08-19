Arrests carried out during Israeli military raids, incursions across occupied territory, Palestinian Prisoner Society says

Israel arrests 30 Palestinians in occupied West Bank, including journalist Arrests carried out during Israeli military raids, incursions across occupied territory, Palestinian Prisoner Society says

The Israeli army arrested 30 Palestinians, including a journalist, during raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said.

The arrests took place in the provinces of Hebron in the south, Qalqilya in the northwest, Nablus in the north, Tulkarem in the northwest, and Bethlehem in the south, according to the society.

It stated that the arrests were accompanied in several cases by raids, searches, and vandalism of homes, as well as the detention and field interrogation of residents.

The society said Israeli authorities continue to target Palestinian journalists through arrests, alongside attacks against journalists in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the practice is part of attempts to “erase the truth and target the Palestinian narrative.”

Israel is holding around 9,400 Palestinian prisoners, including 94 women, more than 350 children, 3,244 administrative detainees, and 1,320 people it classifies as “unlawful combatants,” according to Palestinian figures.

Palestinian and Israeli rights groups say Palestinian prisoners face torture, starvation, and medical neglect in Israeli detention, conditions that have led to dozens of deaths.