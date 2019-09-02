Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
World, Middle East

Israel arrests 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

There are roughly 5,500 Palestinians languishing in Israeli prisons

Abdelrauf Arnaout   | 02.09.2019
RAMALLAH, Palestine

Israeli forces have arrested 22 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military.

A Monday statement said the individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in hostile popular activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,500 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

