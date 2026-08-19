Arrests carried out during Israeli military raids, incursions across occupied territory, Palestinian Prisoner Society says

Israel arrests 22 Palestinians in occupied West Bank, including journalist Arrests carried out during Israeli military raids, incursions across occupied territory, Palestinian Prisoner Society says

The Israeli army arrested 22 Palestinians, including a journalist, during raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said.

Local sources earlier reported that Israeli army arrested eight Palestinians in the town of Dhahiriya in the southern Hebron province, six in Azzun east of Qalqilya in the northwest, two in Bethlehem province in the south, four in Nablus province in the north and two in Deir al-Ghusun in the northern part of Tulkarem province.

Israel is holding around 9,400 Palestinian prisoners, including 94 women, more than 350 children, 3,244 administrative detainees and 1,320 people it classifies as “unlawful combatants,” according to Palestinian figures.

Palestinian and Israeli rights groups say Palestinian prisoners face torture, starvation and medical neglect in Israeli detention, conditions that have led to dozens of deaths.