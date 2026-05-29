Israel approves major illegal settlement expansion in occupied West Bank’s Jordan Valley Israeli plan includes 517 new settlement units on Palestinian land, says Palestinian government body

Israeli authorities have approved a major illegal settlement expansion plan in the occupied West Bank’s Jordan Valley through the construction of hundreds of new settlement units on Palestinian land, a Palestinian government body said Thursday.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said Israeli authorities approved “a massive colonial structural plan” for the expansion of the Masua settlement on Palestinian land in Al-Far’a Valley in Jericho governorate.

It said the plan comes as part of Israel’s accelerating settlement expansion policies targeting the Palestinian Jordan Valley.

According to the statement, the project includes the construction of 517 new settlement units over an area of 1,692 dunams (418 acres), representing “a major expansion” of the settlement’s colonial infrastructure at the expense of Palestinian land.

The project also includes public institutions, infrastructure networks, roads, service areas, open spaces and operational facilities, reflecting what the commission described as “a clear Israeli direction” toward transforming the settlement into “an integrated colonial bloc capable of future expansion.”

The commission said the plan forms part of a systematic Israeli policy aimed at consolidating control over the Jordan Valley and isolating the area “demographically and geographically” through settlement expansion, land seizure and restrictions on Palestinian natural growth.

It warned that settlement roads and infrastructure projects are among the most dangerous tools of “creeping annexation” and the imposition of new realities on the ground.

The commission also warned against escalating settlement activity in the Jordan Valley and called on the international community to assume its legal and political responsibilities regarding Israeli violations.

According to commission data through March 30, more than 542 illegal settlements and outposts have been established across the occupied West Bank, housing over 780,000 Israeli occupiers.

These include 192 illegal settlements and 350 outposts, including more than 165 established since October 2023 and 59 during 2025 alone.

The commission added that Israeli planning authorities have reviewed 390 structural plans benefiting settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since Oct. 7, 2023, alongside decisions to establish illegal settlements at 54 different locations.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

