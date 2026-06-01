Palestinian body says Israeli planning council set to discuss new settlement projects on Wednesday

Israel advancing plans for over 2,700 illegal settlement units in occupied West Bank Palestinian body says Israeli planning council set to discuss new settlement projects on Wednesday

Israel is advancing plans for more than 2,700 new illegal settlement units across the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian government body said Sunday.

The Palestinian Commission Against the Wall and Settlements said Israel’s Higher Planning Council, which operates under the Israeli military’s Civil Administration department, is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss a new package of settlement projects.

In a statement, the commission said the plans include at least 2,721 new settlement units in several settlements across the occupied West Bank alongside zoning and structural projects aimed at expanding settlement boundaries and strengthening their legal and planning frameworks.

According to the commission, the proposed projects include 1,006 units in the Givat settlement near Bethlehem, 922 units in the Har Bracha settlement south of Nablus, 455 units in the Mevo Dotan settlement west of Jenin and 234 units in the Kiryat Arba settlement east of Hebron.

The commission said the meeting will also discuss plans related to construction boundaries, land use changes and building regulations in several settlements.

It said the projects reflect continued Israeli efforts to expand existing settlements and establish new facts on the ground in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The commission warned that the plans would lead to further confiscation of Palestinian land, deepen geographic fragmentation between Palestinian communities and reinforce what it described as Israel’s gradual annexation policies in the occupied West Bank.

According to commission data through March 30, more than 542 illegal settlements and outposts have been established across the occupied West Bank, housing over 780,000 Israeli occupiers.

These include 192 illegal settlements and 350 outposts, including more than 165 established since October 2023 and 59 during 2025 alone.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

