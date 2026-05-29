Israeli military says it mistook plane bound for Ben Gurion Airport for drone; investigation underway

Israel acknowledges firing at civilian aircraft over occupied West Bank Israeli military says it mistook plane bound for Ben Gurion Airport for drone; investigation underway

The Israeli military acknowledged on Friday that its forces opened fire on a civilian aircraft flying over the occupied West Bank after mistakenly identifying it as a drone, according to Israeli media.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening as the aircraft was en route to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

Israeli news website The Times of Israel reported that the military had launched an investigation into the incident after troops deployed near the settlement of Beit El in the central West Bank fired at the aircraft.

According to the report, residents had alerted authorities after spotting what they believed were several unidentified drones over the area. Military forces were dispatched to search the area, and one unit mistakenly identified the aircraft as a drone and opened fire.

The report said flight paths to Ben Gurion Airport had been diverted eastward, causing incoming aircraft to fly at relatively low altitudes over the Beit El area, which may have contributed to the confusion.

The military is also examining whether a police drone operating in the area at the same time may have triggered reports of unidentified aerial objects, according to the report.

The Times of Israel said there were no reports of damage to the aircraft or injuries resulting from the incident. The military did not specify what type of fire was directed at the plane.

The incident comes amid growing concern in Israel over drones launched by Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described drones as a major threat due to the difficulty of detecting and intercepting them.

Israeli officials have in recent weeks acknowledged challenges in countering explosive-laden drones launched by Hezbollah toward military positions in southern Lebanon and communities in northern Israel.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.