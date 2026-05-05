Army Radio says intensity of Israeli bombing shows there is no ceasefire in southern Lebanon

Israel acknowledges bombing 500 areas in Lebanon during ceasefire, 5 soldiers killed Army Radio says intensity of Israeli bombing shows there is no ceasefire in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army acknowledged Tuesday it has struck about 500 areas in Lebanon since a ceasefire took effect on April 17, and that five Israeli soldiers were killed and 33 others injured by Hezbollah fire.

“Five soldiers from the army and security forces were killed and 33 others injured since the ceasefire,” Army Radio said, amid what it described as strict censorship over the full extent of losses.

The broadcaster explained that three soldiers were killed by explosive-laden drones, two by improvised explosive devices, 31 were injured by explosive devices and two in clashes with Hezbollah fighters.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah’s drones have become a growing concern in Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing them as a “major threat.”

According to the radio, Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on about 500 areas since the ceasefire, all in southern Lebanon except for one target in the Bekaa region.

"These figures demonstrate that there is no ceasefire in southern Lebanon,” Army Radio said.

Despite the ceasefire that was announced April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Monday that 17 people were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 to 2,696, with 8,264 injured.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024, and has advanced about 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul