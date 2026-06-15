Latest dispute follows decision by France to bar official Israeli participation at this month’s edition of Eurosatory, one of Europe’s largest defense exhibitions

Israel accuses Eurosatory organizers of boarding up Israeli defense pavilions Latest dispute follows decision by France to bar official Israeli participation at this month’s edition of Eurosatory, one of Europe’s largest defense exhibitions

Israel’s Defense Ministry accused organizers of the Eurosatory defense exhibition in France of boarding up Israeli defense industry pavilions overnight despite the companies complying with restrictions imposed by the French government.

In a statement posted Monday on the US social media company X, a spokesperson for the ministry said the management of the exhibition covered Israeli defense industry stands overnight.

The spokesperson said the affected companies had met the French government’s requirements and were displaying only defensive systems.

“Overnight, the management of the Eurosatory exhibition boarded up Israeli defense industry pavilions despite these companies having met the French government’s demands and displayed solely defensive systems,” the statement said.

The latest dispute follows a decision by France to bar official Israeli participation at this month’s edition of Eurosatory, one of Europe’s largest international defense exhibitions.

According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, the French government prohibited the establishment of an official Israeli national pavilion and restricted Israeli defense companies from displaying offensive combat systems, allowing only air defense-related products to be exhibited.

At the time, the ministry described the French decision as “a disgraceful decision, one that reeks of political and commercial calculation.”

The move comes amid tensions between Paris and Tel Aviv over Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and increasing international scrutiny of defense ties linked to the conflicts.

Held every two years near Paris, Eurosatory is among the world’s largest defense and security exhibitions, attracting military officials, government representatives and defense manufacturers from dozens of countries.

No immediate comment was available from Eurosatory organizers or French authorities regarding the latest allegation.