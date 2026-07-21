IRGC claims it targeted US troop complex in Jordan’s Al-Rukban, killing several soldiers Revolutionary Guard claims several US soldiers were killed, IRNA reports

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday its Aerospace Force targeted a complex housing US forces in Jordan’s Al-Rukban area, northeast Jordan, killing several soldiers, IRNA reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attack was carried out as part of the 24th wave of Operation Nasr 2.

There was no immediate comment from Jordan or the US on the IRGC’s claims, which could not be independently verified due to the ongoing conflict.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.