Iranian media says the injured were moved to a hospital in western Iran for medical attention

Iraqis injured in US-Saudi strikes transferred to Iran for medical treatment: Report Iranian media says the injured were moved to a hospital in western Iran for medical attention

Several Iraqis wounded in US-Saudi airstrikes on targets inside Iraq were transferred to Iran for medical treatment, according to Iranian media on Wednesday.

Fars News Agency said the wounded entered Iran through the Khosravi border crossing with Iraq under coordination with the Iranian Red Crescent, where they were transferred to a hospital in western Iran.

Initial medical assessments indicated that all of the wounded were in stable condition, the agency added.

There was no comment from Iraqi authorities on the report.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that US and Saudi forces carried out joint precision strikes against targets linked to Iranian-aligned groups in Iraq, saying the operation targeted sites connected to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said the strikes were conducted in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter following attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the kingdom’s petroleum facilities. Riyadh warned it would take further military action if Iran-backed groups carried out additional attacks.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a predominantly Iran-backed coalition of Shiite armed groups, confirmed that several of its headquarters were hit in the strikes, killing at least 20 of its members, wounding 32 others and causing extensive property damage.