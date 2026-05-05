Ali Al-Zaidi says Baghdad can play mediating role between Iran and US

Iraqi prime minister-designate reaffirms support for diplomacy in call with Iranian president Ali Al-Zaidi says Baghdad can play mediating role between Iran and US

Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi reaffirmed support on Tuesday for diplomacy and dialogue to solve the current US-Iran conflict in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a statement on the US social media company X, Zaidi said Pezeshkian called to congratulate him on his designation to form a new government.

Zaidi was tasked by Iraqi President Nizar Amedi with forming a government on April 27 after he was nominated by the Coordination Framework, the largest bloc in parliament.

During the call, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and Iran and agreed to exchange visits in the coming period.

Zaidi said Iraq supports diplomatic efforts and the use of dialogue to resolve conflicts and contain crises.

He added that Baghdad is capable of playing a mediating role between Iran and the US.

The call comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, including a second consecutive day of reported strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.