Iraqi Kurdish regional leader says region values strong partnership with Türkiye

Nechirvan Barzani, president of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) in Iraq, said Wednesday that the region values its strong partnership with Türkiye in a post commemorating the 10th anniversary of the defeated July 15, 2016 coup attempt carried out by members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

“On the tenth anniversary of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, we honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives in defense of Türkiye’s democracy and constitutional order. We stand in solidarity with the people of Türkiye on this day of remembrance,” Barzani said on the US social media company X.

Barzani said Türkiye has undergone significant change over the past decade under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, strengthening “its role as a leading regional power and advancing its economic development, infrastructure, and international influence.”

He said the IKRG "values its strong partnership with Türkiye and remains committed to further strengthening our close ties and cooperation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Republic of Türkiye in pursuit of regional peace, stability, and shared prosperity.”