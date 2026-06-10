Iraq, Syria seek closer security, economic cooperation amid regional turmoil

Iraq and Syria are seeking to strengthen security and economic cooperation in response to growing regional challenges, according to a statement from the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Alzaidi issued Wednesday.

The statement said Alzaidy sent a message to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa through Iraqi National Intelligence Service chief Hamid Rashid al-Shatri.

The message emphasized ways to enhance bilateral relations and raise the level of coordination between the two countries to confront the security and economic crises facing the region within the framework of shared interests.

For his part, Sharaa thanked Alzaidy and the Iraqi government and reaffirmed Syria's commitment to working with Iraq to address common challenges arising from recent developments in the region.

The Syrian president also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two brotherly countries, particularly in the security and economic sectors.

The region has remained on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.