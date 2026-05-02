Baghdad dispatches first 70 tankers as part of push to diversify export channels

Iraq sends first oil shipment to Syria via newly reopened key border crossing Baghdad dispatches first 70 tankers as part of push to diversify export channels

Iraq launched its first crude oil export operation to Syria on Friday through the Rabia-Al-Yarubiya land border crossing, sending an initial shipment of 70 tanker trucks, according to the Border Crossings Authority.

A statement by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said the operation was carried out under approved regulatory and security procedures, and with direct oversight from government authorities, said agency head Omar Al-Waeli.

The move is aimed at relieving pressure on other crossings, diversifying marketing channels and boosting national revenues, said Al-Waeli.

Noting that efforts are underway to expand the crossing's capacity, he said the agency is working to upgrade its infrastructure and logistics services ahead of anticipated increases in activity.

Al-Waeli emphasized the importance of land-based oil exports and explained that the crossing offers an alternative to traditional routes by reducing associated risks and broadening distribution options.

The crossing was reopened April 20 after a 13-year closure due to security conditions and military operations because of the war in Syria.

It is the fourth Syria-Iraq land crossing to resume operations, following the reopening of Al-Qaim-Al-Bukamal and Al-Walid-Al-Tanf after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

The Syrian Petroleum Company has said the flow of Iraqi fuel is expected to reach around 500,000 metric tons per month.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan in Canada