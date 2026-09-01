Iraq seizes $10M in assets in corruption investigation targeting former oil official In expanding corruption probe, authorities seize billions of Iraqi dinars, cash, 35 properties, and 6 vehicles

Iraqi judicial authorities have seized about $10 million in cash, along with 35 properties and six vehicles, in a corruption investigation involving the former director of a senior oil official’s office, the Supreme Judicial Council said Monday.

An investigating judge at Baghdad’s Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption said authorities seized 7 billion Iraqi dinars (about $5.3 million) and another $5.5 million in US currency from defendant Alaa Mohsen Khalaf, according to a statement from the council.

Khalaf served as director of the office of Adnan al-Jumaili, the former deputy oil minister for refining affairs, who is also being held over allegations involving the misuse of public funds, the statement said.

The seized assets also include 35 properties and six vehicles belonging to Khalaf, the judge said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

The seizures come as Iraq pursues a broader campaign against financial and administrative corruption. The government launched it on June 28 in coordination with the Supreme Judicial Council to pursue those involved and recover public funds.

The investigation has also focused on testimony from al-Jumaili after he was dismissed in June over allegations of wasting public funds and awarding contracts in violation of the law.

The campaign has led to the detention of dozens of current and former officials, lawmakers, and businessmen, including figures in the oil sector, as well as raids in Baghdad and several provinces that resulted in seizures of cash, property, and other assets linked to corruption investigations.