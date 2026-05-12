Baghdad 'closely monitoring’ reports, statements on alleged presence of unauthorized bases on Iraqi territory, says Iraqi Joint Operations Command

Iraq renews denial of presence of ‘any unauthorized military bases’ on its territory Baghdad 'closely monitoring’ reports, statements on alleged presence of unauthorized bases on Iraqi territory, says Iraqi Joint Operations Command

Iraq reiterated its denial of the presence of any “unauthorized bases or forces” on its territory, including the desert areas of Karbala and Najaf.

“We are closely monitoring reports and statements regarding the presence of unauthorized bases and forces on Iraqi territory, specifically in the desert of Karbala east of Nukhayb and Najaf," the Security Media Cell of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement on Monday evening.

Citing an incident that occurred on March 5, the statement said an Iraqi security force moved from the Karbala operations command, as well as from Najaf, and engaged with unidentified, unauthorized armed groups supported by aircraft at the time.

The statement said the clash left an Iraqi security member dead, two others wounded, and a military vehicle disabled.

"Our security forces were determined to reach this area and its surroundings, and to maintain pressure and a presence there, which forced the unauthorized detachments to leave and withdraw," it added.

The statement stressed that Iraqi security forces continue to search all areas, particularly desert regions, on a regular basis up to the international borders with neighboring countries.

There have been no unauthorized bases or forces on Iraqi territory throughout the period in question, the statement stressed.

Speaking to Anadolu on Sunday, a senior Iraqi security official also denied media reports claiming Israel had established a secret military base in Iraq’s desert to support airstrikes against Iran, calling the reports “false.”

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported on Saturday that Israel had established a secret military site in Iraq’s desert to support attacks against Iran.

The newspaper claimed Israeli special forces were deployed at the site, which allegedly served as a logistics hub for the Israeli air force.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel