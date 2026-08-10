Interior Ministry says people launching drones without official approvals ‘would be dealt with under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law’

Iraq creates database to track 6M weapons, closes ‘fake’ offices linked to network of Shiite armed groups Interior Ministry says people launching drones without official approvals ‘would be dealt with under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law’

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said Monday it has created a database to register around 6 million weapons across the country.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency, the ministry said it also closed 71 fake offices that had claimed links to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-backed umbrella of Shiite armed groups.

It did not immediately provide further details on the locations of the closed offices.

On Friday, Iraqi authorities opened firearms registration and licensing offices across the country as part of a government plan to bring weapons under state control.

Ministry spokesman Miqdad Miri said a committee tasked with restricting weapons under state control began implementing a national policy prepared to regulate weapons in January 2023.

“The committee’s work includes four phases: preparing a database, registering citizens’ weapons, control and inspection, and achieving security and sustainable development,” Miri said. “These phases are supposed to be completed by 2030.”

“The committee’s mission is to regulate weapons, prevent armed manifestations, achieve security and development, and protect economic prosperity," Miri added.

According to the spokesman, more than half a million weapons have been registered through citizens’ weapons registration requests.

Miri said people launching drones without official approvals “would be dealt with under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law.”

“People who possess drones for non-peaceful purposes or illegally are dealt with under Iraq’s anti-terrorism law,” he added.

On June 3, military spokesman Sabah al-Numan announced the formation of a committee tasked with implementing a government plan to bring weapons under state control, saying it had begun its work.

Weapons outside state control remain one of Iraq’s most pressing security and political challenges. Several armed groups operate in the country, including factions affiliated with the PMF and others that function independently.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The government has sought to consolidate control over weapons and strengthen the authority of state security institutions as part of broader efforts to reinforce domestic stability and shield the country from the effects of regional tensions.