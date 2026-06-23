Pezeshkian says progress in negotiations should be measured by practical compliance, not public statements

Iran's president says effectiveness of talks with US depends on full implementation of agreed obligations Pezeshkian says progress in negotiations should be measured by practical compliance, not public statements

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that the success of ongoing negotiations with the US depends on the full implementation of agreed commitments, stressing that statements made outside the agreed framework do not help advance the talks.

"The effectiveness of the talks (with the US) depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation," Pezeshkian wrote on the US social media company X.

"Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities," he said.

"Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations," he said.

The comments came after US-Iran talks were held Sunday at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran and the US announced on June 14 that they had reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, aimed at ending the war and addressing outstanding disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

The memorandum, known as the Islamabad Understanding, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions related to ending the war, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.