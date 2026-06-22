Iran's foreign minister hails progress in diplomacy, highlights Lebanon ceasefire mechanism 'Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War,' says Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said early Monday that negotiations with the US in Switzerland facilitated by Pakistan and Qatar had produced significant progress toward ending the war in Lebanon and easing pressure on Iran's economy.

"Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran," Araghchi said on the US social media platform X.

His remarks came right after Qatar and Pakistan announced significant progress in ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran following the conclusion of the first round of high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock.

According to the joint statement, the parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon according to the memorandum of understanding.

"1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell," Araghchi said.

In a separate statement, the Iranian foreign minister framed the diplomatic developments as part of a broader national effort.

"From the football pitch to the negotiating table to the battlefield, every step we take as Iranians is part of a larger struggle: defending the honor and dignity of our dear people," he said.

