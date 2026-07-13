Aircraft diverted to Red Sea city after Yemeni government forces hit airport runway to prevent it from landing in Sanaa, Press TV says

Iranian plane lands in Yemen’s Hudaydah after strike on Sanaa airport: Reports Aircraft diverted to Red Sea city after Yemeni government forces hit airport runway to prevent it from landing in Sanaa, Press TV says

By Mohammad Sio



ISTANBUL (AA) – An Iranian aircraft landed Monday at Al Hudaydah Airport in western Yemen, shortly after Yemeni forces bombed a runway at Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport to prevent the plane from landing there, according to Iranian media.



Press TV said the aircraft landed in Al Hudaydah on the Red Sea coast after the runway at Sanaa airport was targeted earlier in the day.



Yemen's Defense Ministry said early Monday that its forces struck the Sanaa airport runway after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed the Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​​



Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, for his part, vowed that the strike “will not pass without retaliation and punishment.”