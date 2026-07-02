Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf urges Iranians to attend funeral ceremonies as authorities prepare for burial next week

Iranian parliament speaker calls for public turnout at former supreme leader's funeral Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf urges Iranians to attend funeral ceremonies as authorities prepare for burial next week

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Thursday called on the public to attend funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing the event as a demonstration of national unity, according to Iran's Press TV.

In a message to the public, Qalibaf also called for vengeance over Khamenei's killing, saying Iranians should not remain silent in the face of what he described as aggression.

Public funeral ceremonies are scheduled to begin Saturday at 6 am local time (0300 GMT) at Tehran's Mosalla Mosque, according to Iranian authorities.

Khamenei is expected to be buried on July 9 at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. He was killed on Feb. 28, the first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

