Ibrahim Azizi says Washington violated principles of negotiations with attacks on Iran

Iranian lawmaker says US strikes during talks will lead to ‘retreat and regret’ Ibrahim Azizi says Washington violated principles of negotiations with attacks on Iran

A senior Iranian lawmaker said Saturday that US strikes on Iran during talks exposed Washington’s lack of commitment to diplomacy and ceasefire understandings.

Ibrahim Azizi, the head of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said the US “once again attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations.”

“The failed US president has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire,” said Azizi.

He said the “reckless violation” of the ceasefire would, “as always, lead to retreat and regret” for the US.

“The blame game does not work anymore,” he added.

His remarks came hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its naval forces targeted US military positions across the region in response to American strikes on the country’s south.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Friday that American forces struck an Iranian missile, drone and radar sites after accusing Tehran of being behind an attack on a commercial vessel crossing the Strait of Hormuz.