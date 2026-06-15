Event would mark highest-level direct US-Iran contact in nearly 5 decades, report says

Iranian foreign minister, parliament speaker expected in Geneva for signing of US agreement: Report Event would mark highest-level direct US-Iran contact in nearly 5 decades, report says

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are expected to travel to Geneva for the signing of an agreement with the US, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The report said US Vice President JD Vance will represent Washington at the signing ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Geneva, Switzerland.

If held as planned, the event would mark the highest-level direct contact between Washington and Tehran in 47 years, the newspaper added.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.