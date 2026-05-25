There was no official comment from Iranian authorities on report

Iranian air defenses down ‘hostile’ drone over Qeshm Island near Strait of Hormuz: Report There was no official comment from Iranian authorities on report

Iranian media said Monday a “hostile drone” was shot down by air defenses over Iran’s Qeshm Island near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

According to Mehr News Agency, residents on Qeshm Island reported hearing sounds linked to air defense operations.

The outlet said Iranian forces intercepted a “hostile drone” over regional waters using a newly deployed defense system.

There was no official comment from Iranian authorities on the activity.