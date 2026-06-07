Iranian lawmaker signals possible retaliation after deadly attack on Lebanese capital's southern suburbs

Iran warns of ‘decisive’ response to Israeli strike on southern Beirut Iranian lawmaker signals possible retaliation after deadly attack on Lebanese capital's southern suburbs

Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei on Sunday warned that Tehran would respond “decisively” to the latest Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which killed at least two people and injured 11 others.

Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, made the remarks in a post on the US social media platform X following the strike.

“We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack on Dahiyeh,” he wrote.

“These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place,” he added.

Rezaei also appeared to hint at possible military action, saying: “Look at the skies over the occupied lands tonight.”

The remarks came hours after an Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut’s southern suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold, killing at least two people and injuring 11 others, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA.

Sunday’s strike was the first on the Lebanese capital since the ceasefire was extended on June 3 following US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington.

Israel has continued carrying out airstrikes in Lebanon since a Hezbollah cross-border attack in early March, killing more than 3,600 people and injuring over 11,000 others since March 2.