Military headquarters says Tehran reserves right to respond to threats, does not name specific countries

Iran warns against Israeli military flights through neighboring states’ airspace Military headquarters says Tehran reserves right to respond to threats, does not name specific countries

Iran’s top joint military command warned Friday against what it described as Israeli military aircraft using the airspace of neighboring countries to approach Iran.

In a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the movement and presence of the “terrorist army of the Zionist regime” in the skies of some neighboring countries toward Iran is a dangerous act and a threat to the country.

The statement, however, did not specify which neighboring country or countries it was referring to.

The headquarters warned that if the US is unable to restrain or control Israel, Iran “will not tolerate any threat against itself.”

It added that Tehran reserves the right to respond to "dangerous" actions.