⁠'We will have to continue the campaign to topple the regime ourselves,' says Bezalel Smotrich

Iran-US deal 'bad for Israel,' says Israeli finance minister ⁠'We will have to continue the campaign to topple the regime ourselves,' says Bezalel Smotrich

The US-Iran agreement reached under Pakistani mediation is "bad for Israel and the entire free world," claimed Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday.

"The joint campaign had many achievements in weakening Iran, and they will not go to waste,” he said on the US social media company X.

"We will have to continue the campaign to topple the regime ourselves and in creative ways, and ensure that Iran will never have nuclear weapons," he added.

Claiming that Tel Aviv will be tested in Lebanon, Smotrich said he will "continue to act" to give the Israeli army "full freedom of action to continue pushing Hezbollah away."

US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that a peace agreement with Iran had been completed. The deal includes halting war on all fronts, including Lebanon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of a US naval blockade on Iran.

Despite the announcement, the Israeli army continued to launch airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday.

The Israeli attacks have killed over 3,700 people, wounded nearly 11,500, and displaced over 1.5 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.

