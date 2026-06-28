Iran urges US to set timeline for ‘unconditional’ Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon Tehran says ending Israeli military operations in Lebanon remains key condition for final peace deal

Iran urged the US on Sunday to set a timetable for Israel’s “unconditional” withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories under a war-ending memorandum of understanding signed between Tehran and Washington.

“Ending the war and military operations of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, as well as the withdrawal of occupiers from all occupied Lebanese territories, is a necessary condition for reaching a final and sustainable agreement to establish stability in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Bagaei said in a news briefing carried by ISNA News Agency.

Bagaei said Tehran considers safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as “the dignity and security of all Lebanese people,” as “essential” for the durability of any agreement related to ending the war with the US.

Iran has placed “ending the war and military operations of the Zionist regime in Lebanon alongside ending the war against Iran” at the top of its demands in both the April ceasefire understanding and the June 18 memorandum, he added.

Bagaei also said Iran expects Washington to fulfill its commitments under the memorandum and “take all necessary measures to force the Zionist regime to stop any aggression and military operations against all Lebanese regions.”

He added that Tehran is calling for “the swift determination of a timetable for unconditional withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories.”

The call comes as Iran and the US continue efforts to implement a broader 14-point understanding reached following weeks of regional military escalation and diplomatic negotiations.