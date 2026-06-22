Mehr says Israel will not be part of new mechanism

Iran to participate in new Lebanon ceasefire oversight mechanism: Report Mehr says Israel will not be part of new mechanism

TEHRAN

Iran will send a representative to a new mechanism expected to be established to monitor the ceasefire in Lebanon, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported Monday.

Citing remarks by Iran’s negotiating delegation, Mehr said Tehran’s participation in the ceasefire oversight mechanism comes under the understandings reached during talks held in Switzerland between Tehran and Washington on Sunday to discuss the implementation of their memorandum of understanding.

Iran “has become part of the security equation in Lebanon” and will send a representative to the mechanism tasked with monitoring the ceasefire, Mehr said.

“Israel will not be part of the mechanism,” the agency said.

The current ceasefire oversight mechanism comprises the US, Lebanon, Israel and the UN peacekeeping force (UNIFIL). This mechanism has failed to halt ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

A cautious calm has prevailed in southern Lebanon since early Sunday amid US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland.

Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, injured over 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.​​​​​​​

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024.

Hormuz shipping

Mehr viewed a decision to establish a mechanism to secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a “consolidation of Iran’s sovereignty” over the strategic waterway.

According to the outlet, if Article 13 of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is implemented, US-Iran negotiations would begin through three separate working groups to discuss the nuclear issue, sanctions, and monitoring mechanisms.

Article 13 calls for negotiations on a final agreement after implementing articles in the memorandum on ending war on all fronts, including Lebanon, lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, lifting sanctions on Iran, and releasing its frozen assets.

“Iran will not continue negotiations if Article 13 is not implemented,” Mehr said.

The news agency also reported that Iran and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding related to the release of frozen Iranian assets.

There was no immediate comment from Qatar on the report.

Earlier, Qatari and Pakistani mediators said the talks between Iran and the US were held in a “positive and constructive atmosphere” and yielded “encouraging progress.”

The mediators said the sides agreed on several mechanisms aimed at advancing negotiations toward a final agreement, including the establishment of a High-Level Committee, the formation of technical working groups, and a 60-day roadmap toward a final deal.

Technical talks are expected to continue later this week on outstanding issues.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.