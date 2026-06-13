Farewell ceremony for Ali Khamenei to be held in Iranian capital on July 4-5, with his burial set to take place on July 9 in Mashhad, Iranian state media reports

Iran to hold funeral for slain supreme leader on July 4-9 Farewell ceremony for Ali Khamenei to be held in Iranian capital on July 4-5, with his burial set to take place on July 9 in Mashhad, Iranian state media reports

Iran will hold funeral procedures for the country's slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei between July 4 and July 9, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

The program will include a farewell ceremony in the capital Tehran on July 4-5. Then, funeral ceremonies will be held in Tehran on July 6 and in Qom on July 7.

On July 9, Khamenei will be buried in the Imam Reza Shrine in the city of Mashhad following a funeral ceremony there on July 18.

Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes that began against Iran on Feb. 28. The attacks have also killed several senior Iranian military commanders and government officials.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, and efforts to reach a broader agreement have since continued.