IRGC fires at least 2 missiles at vessels transiting strategic waterway, says Axios

Iran targets 2 vessels in Strait of Hormuz: Report IRGC fires at least 2 missiles at vessels transiting strategic waterway, says Axios

Two commercial vessels were struck by Iranian missiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz late Monday, in an attack that could prompt US military retaliation, according to US media Axios.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said it received a report that a tanker had been hit by an unknown projectile about 8 nautical miles east of Limah, off the coast of Oman.

"A tanker has reported being hit by an unknown projectile on the port side, causing a fire, whilst travelling southbound," the agency said in a warning notice.

UKMTO said authorities were investigating the incident and advised vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity. No casualties or environmental damage were reported.

A second commercial vessel was also struck by an Iranian missile, a US official told Axios. Both ships sustained significant damage, but there were no reported casualties.

The identities of the vessels have not been officially confirmed. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the Qatari-owned LNG carrier Al Rekayyat was struck early Tuesday.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB claimed on X, citing unnamed sources, that a Qatari oil tanker attempting to transit the Omani route through the Strait of Hormuz with US Navy support was targeted after ignoring repeated warnings from Iranian forces.

The attacks came as oil and gas shipments through the strait showed signs of partially recovering along a US-protected corridor near Oman's coast.

Bloomberg reported that six oil and gas carriers used the Omani-side route on Sunday, while some vessels switched off their transponders to avoid digital tracking before reappearing after clearing the waterway.

Western naval authorities continue to assess the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz as "substantial," warning that the central section of the waterway remains mined.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports from Gulf producers.