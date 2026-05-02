Affected facilities make up ‘majority of US military positions’ in region, according to CNN

Iran strikes damaged 16 US military sites in Middle East, report claims Affected facilities make up ‘majority of US military positions’ in region, according to CNN

Iran and its allies struck no fewer than 16 US military sites in eight countries across the Middle East in the latest military conflict, leaving some of them “virtually unusable,” CNN reported on Friday citing sources.

The report was based on dozens of satellite images and interviews with sources from the US and Gulf Arab countries, and the affected facilities make up the “majority of US military positions” in the region.

“There has been a spectrum of assessments,” one source said. “From a pretty dramatic side, of the whole facility is destroyed and needs to be shut down, to leaders who say these things are worth repairing due to the strategic benefit they give the US.”

Satellite images showed that Tehran’s main targets included advanced radar systems, communications systems and aircraft. Many of those assets are expensive and difficult to replace.

“It’s notable they really identified those facilities as the most cost-effective targets to hit,” the source said. “Our radar systems (are) our most expensive and our most limited resources in the region.”

On Wednesday, Pentagon comptroller Jules “Jay” Hurst III told lawmakers that the war in Iran has cost the US about $25 billion so far. However, a source later told CNN that the actual figure is likely closer to $40-50 billion.

The war is currently on a halt and efforts to end it permanently continue. US President Donald Trump on Friday said "Iran isn’t coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have."