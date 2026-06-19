Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force warns Israel of 'storm' in Gaza as senior Iranian official says Tehran seeks peace on all fronts

Iran signals Gaza may emerge as part of 'broader regional peace push' Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force warns Israel of 'storm' in Gaza as senior Iranian official says Tehran seeks peace on all fronts

Iran signaled on Friday that Gaza could increasingly feature in its broader regional peace plans, as senior officials linked the enclave to ongoing ceasefire and diplomatic efforts.

Esmail Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, warned Israel on the US social media company X that Gaza could become another arena of confrontation.

“When we said Hezbollah had Mirsad (dones), you did not pay attention, and you got caught. Who will answer for the 100 casualties?” Qaani wrote, referring to Hezbollah's battlefield capabilities.

Turning to Gaza, he added: “Gaza also has its storm. If you follow the path of your politicians, you will be caught in that storm as well. Be careful.”

His remarks came shortly after Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told Al Jazeera, referring to the peace deal signed with the US this week: “We are working to achieve peace on all fronts, including Gaza, and we included Lebanon in the memorandum because of its direct link to the war.”

He added that Iran is not seeking regional dominance and shares common interests with all countries in the region.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed a memorandum of understanding for peace.

The memorandum is intended to pave the way for ending the conflict launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28 as well as reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The memorandum calls for an immediate halt to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, but makes no direct reference to Gaza.