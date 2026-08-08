Security chief lists 6 conditions for reopening waterway as army spokesman says 'Iranian order' governing Strait of Hormuz is 'irreversible'

Iran security chief says Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US meets Tehran’s demands Security chief lists 6 conditions for reopening waterway as army spokesman says 'Iranian order' governing Strait of Hormuz is 'irreversible'

Iran’s top security official said Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the US changes what he described as its hostile policies and meets a set of Iranian demands.

In a statement, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Washington must “correct its behavior” before the strategic waterway can reopen.

He listed six conditions, including ending what he called threats against Iran’s supreme leader, permanently halting military action against Iran and its regional allies, withdrawing US naval and air forces involved in what he described as the blockade of Iran, compensating Tehran for damage caused during the recent conflicts, lifting US sanctions and releasing Iran’s frozen assets.

Zolghadr said the demands reflected the will of the Iranian people, citing nationwide rallies over the past six days.

“The Supreme National Security Council will not retreat from these demands, whether in war or in negotiations,” he said.

Separately, Iranian army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia said the “Iranian order” governing the Strait of Hormuz was “irreversible,” adding that the US had “no choice but to accept the existing reality” or face “far greater costs than before.”

The remarks come as negotiations over the future of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remain at an impasse.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a broader agreement. The memorandum envisaged a gradual restoration of commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation later stalled as both sides exchanged accusations of violating its terms.