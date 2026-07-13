Warning comes after Trump said US would likely take control of operations in Strait of Hormuz

Iran says won’t allow US to 'interfere' in Strait of Hormuz management Warning comes after Trump said US would likely take control of operations in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's military said on Monday it “does not and will not allow” the United States to "interfere" in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington's "repeated adventures mischief to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz have seriously jeopardized the security of the region," the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster IRIB.

Tehran "will deal severely with any disruption and insecurity to the passage of commercial ships and tankers by the aggressive and bandit American army outside of Iran's designated route and without the permission of the armed forces," it vowed.

The military also warned countries of the region against cooperating with the US army.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump said early Monday that Washington would likely take control of operations in the Strait of Hormuz and expected other countries to pay Washington for protecting the strategic waterway.

"We're going to guard it. We're going to get paid for guarding it - a lot of money. We want to be reimbursed for putting our people in danger,” Trump told Fox News.