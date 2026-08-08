Tehran, Muscat are negotiating temporary traffic route through strategic waterway while military and naval talks continue, Iranian foreign minister says

Iran says ‘very close’ to agreement with Oman on new Hormuz corridor Tehran, Muscat are negotiating temporary traffic route through strategic waterway while military and naval talks continue, Iranian foreign minister says

Iran and Oman are "very close" to reaching an agreement on a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Araghchi said negotiations with Oman were focused on the legal mechanism and management of the Strait of Hormuz, including determining a new traffic route through the strategic waterway, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

Araghchi said: "We are very close to reaching an agreement, but reopening the Strait of Hormuz is subject to other conditions," including compensation for what he described as US violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed in June.

He said the previous traffic separation scheme was no longer acceptable to Iran and that a new system must be considered, involving “extensive technical and legal complexities.”

"Given the technical and legal complexities, we are currently talking about a temporary route," Araghchi said, adding that the temporary route could serve as the basis for a permanent one.

Araghchi said Iranian and Omani military and naval forces have held negotiations based on existing maps and would determine the new route once those discussions were completed.

Earlier in the day, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz was "subject to the specific mechanisms and conditions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and is entirely unrelated to the negotiations between Iran and Oman," according to Iran's Press TV.

"The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depends on the United States fully accepting Iran's conditions and ceasing its interference in regional negotiations," Mohebbi added.

Regional tensions escalated on Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iran targeting military, nuclear and energy infrastructure. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US targets across the region.

On June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled over disputes over maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical export route for Gulf oil and gas.