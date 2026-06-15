Top Iranian diplomat holds separate phone call with Iraqi, Egyptian, Saudi counterparts after deal reached between Iran, US

Iran says US ‘responsible’ for implementing draft deal, calls for Israeli attacks on Lebanon to stop Top Iranian diplomat holds separate phone call with Iraqi, Egyptian, Saudi counterparts after deal reached between Iran, US

Iran’s foreign minister said Monday that the US bears the responsibility for implementing the Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding with Tehran, calling for the Israeli attacks on Lebanon to stop.

This came during Abbas Araghchi's separate phone calls with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Araghchi and his counterparts also stressed the need to maintain diplomatic efforts to achieve stability and security in the region, the outlet added.

US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that a peace agreement with Iran had been completed. The deal includes halting war on all fronts, including Lebanon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of a US naval blockade on Iran.