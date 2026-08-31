Ship 'was completely stopped after being hit by two sea mines,' says Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Iran says tanker catches fire after striking 2 mines in Strait of Hormuz Ship 'was completely stopped after being hit by two sea mines,' says Iran's Revolutionary Guards

An oil tanker caught fire after striking two sea mines while attempting to take an “illegal” route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday.



The vessel was “completely stopped after being hit by two sea mines,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB.



The IRGC did not provide details on casualties or the extent of the damage.



It called on vessels transiting the strategic waterway to comply with procedures announced by Tehran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.



The statement came after the IRGC said earlier that it had shot down a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz, causing it to crash into the waters of the Gulf.

On Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first US strikes on Iranian territory since late July, a US official told Axios.