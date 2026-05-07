Amid tension with US over Hormuz, Iran’s Ports and Maritime organization issues message to commanders of commercial ships operating in regional waters

Iran says ports ready to provide support services to ships in Strait of Hormuz Amid tension with US over Hormuz, Iran’s Ports and Maritime organization issues message to commanders of commercial ships operating in regional waters

Amid continued tension over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran said Thursday that the country’s ports are prepared to provide maritime services, technical support, supplies, and medical assistance to vessels operating in Hormuz and regional territorial waters.

The advisory came in a message from Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization to commanders of commercial ships operating in regional waters, the official news agency IRNA reported.

According to the message, all vessels navigating territorial waters, particularly those located in Iranian waters and ports, can benefit when needed from supply services, fuel provision, health and medical services, as well as maintenance materials.

The organization said the message would be broadcast through maritime communication networks and very high frequency (VHF) systems in the region three times daily for three days.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for international shipping, particularly of oil.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul