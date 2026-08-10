Visit to take place 'at an appropriate time,' says Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iran says Pakistan invited foreign minister, parliament speaker to visit Visit to take place 'at an appropriate time,' says Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf were invited by Pakistan to visit Islamabad for talks, a spokesman said Monday.

Araghchi and Qalibaf will make the visit "at an appropriate time," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in statements carried by Iran's state-run Press TV. He did not provide further details as to when the visit will take place.

"Reciprocal visits and exchanges are a natural part of the growing ties between the two neighboring countries," Baqaei added.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated by targeting regional countries hosting US military assets.

Pakistan played a mediatory role between Washington and Tehran in an effort to de-escalate tensions, including helping broker a ceasefire in April and a framework agreement in June.

​​​​​​​The agreement, however, collapsed last month, with the two sides exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.