Dead include 2,988 men and 511 women, according to Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs

Iran says nearly 3,500 people killed in US-Israel attacks since February Dead include 2,988 men and 511 women, according to Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs

Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said on Wednesday that nearly 3,500 people have been killed in attacks by the US and Israel since the outbreak of hostilities on Feb. 28.

According to statistics released by the foundation, 3,499 people have been killed so far in the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv.

The dead included 2,988 men and 511 women, the foundation said, adding that 1,609 of those killed were unmarried.

The region has remained on edge since the US and Israel launched the airstrikes on Iran, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but a permanent deal to end the conflict has yet to be signed.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday said they carried out attacks on US assets in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain after American strikes on southern Iran.

The drone and missile strikes came after US President Donald Trump said Iran had downed a US Apache helicopter a day earlier.

Trump later said in a social media post that Iran took “too long” to negotiate an agreement and will now “have to pay the price.” He, however, did not elaborate on the status of the truce.

