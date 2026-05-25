Tehran says progress in negotiations does not necessarily mean agreement is close

Iran says ‘large part’ of talks with US concluded but cautions deal not imminent Tehran says progress in negotiations does not necessarily mean agreement is close

Iran and the United States have reached conclusions on a “large part” of issues under discussion, though that does not necessarily mean an agreement is close, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday.

“It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large part of the issues under discussion,” Baqaei told reporters, according to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA.

“But to say that this means the imminent signing of an agreement, no one can make such a claim,” he added.

Baqaei said developments reported over recent days were the result of several weeks of negotiations mediated through Pakistan, adding that other countries had also made significant efforts during the process.

Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei said responsibility for managing the strategic waterway rests with the coastal states.

He said Tehran remains in contact with countries bordering the Strait of Hormuz in efforts to maintain security and protect their interests.

His remarks followed comments by US President Donald Trump on Saturday that an agreement with Iran to end the conflict had been “largely negotiated” and was awaiting finalization.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by Trump indefinitely.

