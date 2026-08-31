Drone detected, destroyed by new advanced air defense system of IRGC Aerospace Force, says Revolutionary Guard

Iran says it shot down MQ-9 drone east of Strait of Hormuz Drone detected, destroyed by new advanced air defense system of IRGC Aerospace Force, says Revolutionary Guard

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday that it shot down an MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Minutes ago, an MQ-9 drone was detected and destroyed by fire from a new advanced air defense system of the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the IRGC said in a statement.

It added that the operation was carried out “under the control of the country’s integrated air defense network.”

Earlier Monday, the IRGC said it had shot down a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz, causing it to crash into Gulf waters.

The IRGC also said it had struck the King Hussein and Azraq airbases in Jordan with ballistic missiles while targeting Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE with explosive drones.

The IRGC said the operation was carried out in retaliation for a US strike on Larak Island on Sunday, which reportedly aimed to prevent the placement of sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route.