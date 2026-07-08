- 'Addressing the Civilized and Courageous Nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its Greatness,' says Iran's top diplomat

Iran says it does not answer 'vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action' after Trump remarks - 'Addressing the Civilized and Courageous Nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its Greatness,' says Iran's top diplomat

Iran does not respond to "vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

"Addressing the Civilized and Courageous Nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its Greatness," Araghchi wrote on the US social media company X, saying that Iranians are renowned for their "civility" and "strong moral values."

"We do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valor," he added.

His statement came after US President Donald Trump said early Wednesday that Washington will "probably" hit Iran again on Wednesday night, following overnight US strikes in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We hit them very hard last night, very, very. Probably hit them hard again tonight," Trump said on the margins of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum," he added.