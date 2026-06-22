Technical teams to continue work on issues necessary for implementation of memorandum of understanding, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Iran says ‘important steps’ agreed for final-deal negotiations following Switzerland talks Technical teams to continue work on issues necessary for implementation of memorandum of understanding, says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Iran said on Monday that “important steps” were agreed during talks in Switzerland to pave the way for negotiations on a final agreement with the US, state news agency IRNA reported.

Speaking after intensive four-party talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said: “In general, important steps were agreed upon to pave the way for the start of negotiations related to the final agreement.”

“We hope that in implementation, we will witness seriousness from the other side (US),” he added.

Baghaei said one key outcome of the talks was an agreement to establish a new monitoring mechanism, described as a “deconfliction cell,” with the participation of mediators to oversee the continuation of the ceasefire and halt in hostilities, particularly in Lebanon.

He added that the sides also exchanged important messages regarding provisions related to issuing the necessary licenses for Iranian oil sales and the release of Iran’s frozen or restricted assets, saying progress had been made on both issues.

Baghaei added that discussions addressed the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, with the parties agreeing to establish a mechanism aimed at ensuring maritime security in the strategic waterway.

“Technical teams will continue their work on the issues I mentioned and other issues necessary for the effective implementation of this memorandum of understanding,” he said.

Separately, in a joint statement, mediators Qatar and Pakistan announced significant progress following the conclusion of the first round of high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland. The statement said the two sides agreed on a roadmap towards reaching a final peace deal in 60 days. The talks were held as part of a memorandum signed last week to end the US-Israeli war launched on Feb. 28.